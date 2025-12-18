Why Our Marriage Lasted Only Two Days....Sandra Nnenne

The Family of a bride whose marriage ended after two days has release evidence to dispute groom's claim as they accuse him of lying to cover his philandering ways.

Uchechi Sandra Nnenne, 22, married Iwuchukwu Chukwuebuka Bobby, 29, on Jan. 4, 2025, and by Jan. 6, 2025, the marriage was over.

Sandra gave reasons for this, including that he lied about many things, borrowed money from her and also tried to borrow millions from her parents. She added that her family largely sponsored the wedding with N7million.

Reacting Bobby said that he ended the marriage because Sandra was pregnant for her boss.

When asked what happened to the baby since there was no baby bump and Sandra has not given birth after 11 months, he claimed she must have killed the child.

Sandra's family members have now reached out with evidence corroborating their sister's claim.

They shared audio recordings, purportedly of Chukwuebuka, aka Bobby, begging Sandra's father for forgiveness for cheating on his child with multiple women, including with one of her friends.

They also shared screenshots of messages Bobby sent to their mother and to Sandra's sisters, begging for forgiveness for cheating on Sandra while asking them to beg her not to end the marriage.

Another screenshot purportedly shows him attempting to strike up a relationship with another woman and when she asked if he wasn't married, he claimed the marriage ended due to genotype issues, claiming they were both AS, even though Sandra is AA.

Eventually, when he saw Sandra had resolved to walk away, he allegedly began a smear campaign against her and changed the genotype incompatibility story.

More to come, including voice notes purportedly of Bobby admitting he cheated and begging for forgiveness, and a reconciliation with Sandra.

LIB