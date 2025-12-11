Senate In Rowdy Session Over Screening Of Reno Omokri As Ambassador

There was a rowdy session in the Senate on Thursday following the screening of an ambassadorial nominee, Reno Omokri

The Senate’s screening session descended into a heated confrontation as two lawmakers exchanged harsh words over Omokri’s consideration.

Tension broke out when a motion had already been placed on the floor recommending that Omokri and others be asked to take a bow and leave.

Senator Ali Ndume insisted that the motion must be seconded before any comments could be entertained.

However, Senator Adams Oshiomhole strongly objected, insisting he be allowed to speak before the motion was seconded. He argued that Omokri’s nomination could not be glossed over, citing what he described as ‘raging issues in the public domain’.

“I think I need to speak on this in the public interest because we cannot pretend we have not heard the stories,” attempting to make his case.

But Ndume repeatedly interrupted, insisting the Senate’s rules required that the pending motion be seconded before any debate could proceed.

As both lawmakers insisted on their positions, the chamber briefly descended into chaos, with lawmakers trading harsh words and shouting across the aisle.

At one point, the exchange deteriorated into open insults, forcing the presiding officer to call for order.

When calm was finally restored, Reno Omokri was not asked any question as Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas seconded the initial motion, effectively ending the dispute.


The chamber then upheld the motion for the nominees, including Reno Omokri, to take a bow and leave.


Thursday’s screening follows President Bola Tinubu’s submission of a 32-person ambassadorial nominees’ list to the Senate for confirmation on November 29.


 


The list comprises 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.


According to the Presidency, the nominees will be posted to countries with which Nigeria maintains diplomatic relations, as well as international organisations such as the United Nations.


The list includes several high-profile political figures.


 


Four women appeared on the career ambassadors’ list, while six were listed as non-career nominees.


 


Since the nominations were announced, the list has generated calls for scrutiny. and criticism from some quarters, particularly over the inclusion of former political office-holders.


 


 


 


Full List of President Tinubu’s 32 Ambassadorial Nominees


Non-Career Ambassador Nominees (17)


 


Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu – Abia


 


Reno Omokri – Delta


 


Prof. Mahmood Yakubu – Former INEC Chairman


 


Erelu Angela Adebayo – Former Ekiti First Lady


 


Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Former Enugu Governor


 


Tasiu Musa Maigari – Former Speaker, Katsina State Assembly


 


Yakubu N. Gambo – Former Plateau Commissioner / Former UBEC Deputy Executive Secretary


 


Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut – Former Senator, Plateau


 


Otunba Femi Pedro – Former Lagos Deputy Governor


 


Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – Former Aviation Minister, Osun


 


Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Anambra


 


Fatima Florence Ajimobi – Former Oyo First Lady


 


Lola Akande – Former Lagos Commissioner


 


Grace Bent – Former Senator, Adamawa


 


Victor Okezie Ikpeazu – Former Abia Governor


 


Senator Jimoh Ibrahim – Ondo


 


Amb. Paul Oga Adikwu – Former Ambassador to the Holy See, Benue


 


Career Ambassador Nominees (15)


 


Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu – Abia


 


Yakubu Nyaku Danladi – Taraba


 


Miamuna Ibrahim Besto – Adamawa


 


Musa Musa Abubakar – Kebbi


 


Syndoph Paebi Endoni – Bayelsa


 


Chima Geoffrey Lioma David – Ebonyi


 


Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim – Ogun


 


Abimbola Samuel Reuben – Ondo


 


Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah – Edo


 


Hamza Mohammed Salau – Niger


 


Amb. Shehu Barde – Katsina


 


Amb. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Borno


 


Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – Kaduna


 


Amb. Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari – Kwara


 


Amb. Wahab Adekola Akande – Osun



