Last Official Duties Of Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Captured In Pictures

This was the last official assignment of late Deputy governor of Bayelsa State Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

He posted the event and pictures on his social media handle

He slumped and died barely 24 hours after

His Post

"Yesterday, On behalf of the State Government, I received the UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, where she led a high-level delegation to engage us.

We are pleased to note that the country Rep is abreast with our health programme in the state. According her observations during visits to selected health facilities combined with spontaneous conversations with mothers and caregivers affirming the encouraging reports UNICEF has consistently received regarding Bayelsa’s impressive progress in immunization.

Tagging Bayelsa a champion of healthcare delivery and a shining spot in Nigeria, is a major feat for us because we believe that the best way to respond to commendations is to double down on our efforts by doing more work.

For us as a government, heath is quite a priority for us that is why the government is already taking steps to review and strengthen the State Primary Healthcare Board Law, with the aim of sustaining the current funding model and expanding it through enhanced private-sector participation, especially from corporate entities operating within the state.

As you are all aware that as a government we know where we are going, and nothing is distracting us from the track nor path we ply for the health development of our people in Bayelsa State.

God bless Bayelsa state."

Pictures



