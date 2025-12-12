EFCC Revoked Malami's Bail Over Attendance At Political Gathering ...Media Aide

Office of the Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN

Malami Did Not Fail to Meet Bail Conditions or Face Terrorism Financing Charges; EFCC Revoked His Bail Over Attendance at a Political Gathering in Kebbi

The Office of the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has noted with concern misleading reports suggesting that Mr. Malami failed to meet bail conditions imposed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

For the avoidance of doubt, Abubakar Malami, SAN did not default on any bail condition. His bail was revoked by the EFCC following his attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi State, not because he failed or refused to comply with any lawful requirement.

Setting the Record Straight

Mr. Malami was initially granted bail in relation to allegations of money laundering and abuse of office—allegations he has firmly denied and for which he has provided detailed explanations. Among the subsequent bail conditions imposed by the EFCC were restrictions barring him from granting media interviews and from participating in political activities in Kebbi State.

It must be clearly stated that the condition restricting him from participating in political activities in Kebbi—his home state—constituted a violation of his fundamental human rights, including his constitutional right to peaceful association, freedom of movement, and political participation. Imposing such a condition is inconsistent with democratic principles and raises serious concerns about its intent.

Between Friday and Sunday, Mr. Malami visited his home state, Kebbi, where he is a prominent political figure and ADC leader. In line with long-standing political tradition, party members received him, and he addressed them. This engagement was peaceful, open, and entirely political.

On Monday, after returning to Abuja at the invitation of the EFCC, his bail was revoked.

A Fundamental Question

This development raises an important and troubling question: what is the correlation between allegations of money laundering and abuse of office and the attendance of a political event in Kebbi State?

There is none.

Political activity bears no logical or legal connection to allegations of financial or administrative misconduct. More concerning is the selective nature of the restriction. Mr. Malami was not barred from political engagements nationwide—only those in Kebbi State, his base of political influence. This selective limitation underscores the political colouration surrounding the action taken against him and further highlights its inconsistency with constitutional guarantees.

Participation in a political gathering is a constitutionally protected right and cannot be construed as interference with any investigation.

No Bail Default

It is important to emphasize that after the revocation, new bail conditions were presented, and Mr. Malami immediately indicated his readiness to comply fully. However, he was not allowed the opportunity to perfect the bail. Therefore, any suggestion that he failed to meet bail conditions is false, misleading, and mischievous.

Conclusion

The EFCC is constitutionally empowered to investigate and, where necessary, prosecute matters before a court of law. It is not empowered to suppress political participation, restrict constitutional rights, or conduct trials through the media.

The revocation of Mr. Malami’s bail on account of lawful political activity—particularly activity within his home state—strongly suggests a political motive rather than a legal necessity.

Abubakar Malami, SAN remains committed to the rule of law and confident that truth and justice will prevail. The public is urged to disregard sensational claims and consider this episode in its true context.

Mohammed Bello Doka

Special Assistant on Media

Office of the Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

Abubakar Malami, SAN