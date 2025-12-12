PDP Announces Death Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received with deep shock the news of the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and a trusted, faithful party man, His Excellency, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, who reportedly collapsed and died earlier today.

This devastating news has left the National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and indeed the entire membership of our great party, especially our faithful members in Bayelsa State, in profound grief.





While alive, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was an honest and consistent politician who believed in and practiced politics with principle. He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character. He held firmly to these virtues until his final moments.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of this hero of political integrity, and we pray that God grants his soul eternal rest.

We express our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State on this painful and irreparable loss.

Signed:

Comrade Ini Ememobong, mnipr

National Publicity Secretary

Peoples Democratic Party

11122025