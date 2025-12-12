Angry Driver Kills Lekki Estate Resident Over Parking Space

A 36-year-old realtor, Yinka Agboola, has been killed after a yet-to-be-identified driver allegedly knocked him down during a dispute over a parking space at Royal Pine Estate on Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Monday evening.

An X user, @Ifeoluwaar, who raised the alarm in a series of posts seen by our correspondent on Thursday, disclosed that the driver had earlier been offered an alternative parking spot after residents found his vehicle obstructing the road.

However, the driver reportedly became hostile and threatened to kill one of the residents.

The confrontation escalated into a scuffle, prompting Agboola, also a resident, to intervene.

“The situation began when the individual involved was politely asked to move his vehicle from the middle of the road to allow free movement.

“Despite being offered an alternative place to park, he responded to a resident with, ‘Do you know who I am? I will kill you right now.’

“When challenged, he became aggressive and engaged in a tussle. The victim, Olayinka Agboola, attempted to intervene,” the post read.

The X user further revealed that the suspect entered his vehicle and, rather than leaving the scene, allegedly drove forward and reversed in a threatening manner.

According to @Ifeoluwaar, Agboola attempted to restrain the driver, but the suspect sped off with him clinging to the steering wheel before knocking him against a pavement.

“While residents tried to stop him and prevent his escape, Yinka attempted to restrain him, but the suspect sped off with him hanging onto the steering wheel.

“He then slammed the brakes, throwing Yinka violently onto the pavement and into a gutter, leaving him unconscious,” the post read.

The footage of the incident, captured by a closed-circuit television camera and attached to the post, showed a white Mercedes-Benz reversing dangerously as it attempted to hit a group of people.

Another clip recorded the moment Agboola was knocked down as the vehicle sped off.

Residents made frantic efforts to revive Agboola, who was said to be battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit of an undisclosed hospital.

Another X user, @Omolomo, who also shared the story, provided Agboola’s sister’s bank account details to raise funds for his treatment.

In a follow-up post on Wednesday, the user announced that Agboola had succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of the day.

“Oh my God, we lost him. He died in the early hours of today,” the post read.

The videos have intensified public calls for the police to track down the suspect and bring him to justice.

@Omolomo also shared an account of the efforts made to apprehend the suspect, posting the vehicle’s number plate.

The victim’s sister, Agboola Oluwadamilola, said on Thursday that the incident had been reported to the Ajah police station.

“I went to the Ajah police station. The witnesses have been there before, but I went there yesterday to give my own statement,” she said.

She added that the whereabouts of the suspect were still unknown at the time of the enquiry

When contacted on Thursday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, said investigation is ongoing

The incident highlights the growing tensions arising from routine neighbourhood disputes over parking spaces.

In a similar case in April 2023, men of the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 41-year-old man, Tolulope Olowu, for allegedly stabbing his 33-year-old neighbour, identified only as Pablo, to death.

Olowu and Pablo, both residents of First Unity Estate in the Badore area of Ajah, reportedly clashed over a parking space on their street.

Despite attempts by co-residents to mediate, the disagreement escalated into a fight, during which Olowu allegedly stabbed Pablo to death.







