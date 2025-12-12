EFCC To Arraign Chris Ngige Today Over Alleged N2.2bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has finalised plans to arraign a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, today (Friday) over alleged fraud totalling N2,261,722,535.84.

Court officials confirmed that the arraignment is scheduled to take place at the Gwarinpa Division of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

According to court documents seen by our correspondent, Ngige is facing eight counts bordering on abuse of office and acceptance of gifts from contractors of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund while serving as its supervising minister between September 2015 and May 2023.

In the first count, the EFCC alleged that Ngige used his position to confer an unfair advantage on Cezimo Nigeria Limited, linked to an associate, by approving seven NSITF consultancy, training and supply contracts worth N366,470,920.68.

The offence, according to the EFCC, is contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In the second count, he was accused of awarding eight contracts worth N583,682,686 to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company also linked to an associate.

“Between September 2015 to May 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court and being the supervising Minister of the NSITF, you used your said position to confer an unfair advantage upon Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles is your associate, by the award of eight different contracts for supply, training and consultancy, with the NSITF, to the said company to the tune of N583,682,686.00 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” the second count read.

The EFCC also alleged that eight NSITF contracts valued at N362,043,163.16 were awarded to Jeff & Xris Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Nwosu Chukwunwike, is the ex-minister’s associate.

In the fourth count, Ngige was accused of influencing four contracts worth N668,138,141 in favour of Olde English Consolidated Limited.

The EFCC alleged that, “You, Chris Ngige, whilst being the Minister of Labour and Employment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between September 2015 to May 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court and being the supervising Minister of the NSITF, used your said position to confer an unfair advantage upon Olde English Consolidated Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Uzoma Igbonwa is your associate, by the award of four different contracts for consultancy, training and construction by the NSITF to the said company to the tune of N668,138,141.00 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

In the fifth count, Ngige was alleged to have given four contracts worth N161,604,625 to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, whose owner was identified Uzoma

Igbonwa, an associate of Ngige.

Counts six to eight accused the former minister of corruptly receiving monetary gifts from NSITF contractors between May and June 2022.

The EFCC alleged that he received N38,650,000 through his campaign organisation from Cezimo Nigeria Limited, N55,003,000 through his scholarship scheme from Zitacom Nigeria Limited, and N26,130,000 from Jeff & Xris Limited.

The offences, according to the EFCC, violate sections 17(a) and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Ngige is expected to take his plea when the case is called today.



