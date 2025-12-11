Bayelsa Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Collapses, Dies At 60

The Bayelsa State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has died after collapsing suddenly in his office.  

 The deputy governor slumped in his office and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa. 

Family sources confirmed that he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. 

The incident occurred at about 1:30pm, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Eyewitnesses had also claimed that the deputy governor appeared to be in a serious condition as he was hurried into the hospital’s emergency unit. 

A source close to the deputy governor had attributed the collapse to the deputy governor's demanding workload.  

While the exact cause of the medical emergency has not been officially disclosed, multiple sources suggested it might be linked to a possible cardiac complication.

Security operatives have since taken control of the hospital premises, restricting access as top government officials file in to show solidarity.


