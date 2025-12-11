Bayelsa Deputy Governor Collapses, Rushed To Hospital In Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, reportedly collapsed on Thursday and was urgently taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm inside his office, triggering an immediate emergency response. Eyewitnesses say he was in critical condition when he arrived at FMC’s emergency unit.

Sources at the hospital confirm he has since been stabilised and moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management.

While there is no official statement yet on what caused the health scare, insider sources suggest it may have been a cardiac-related emergency.

A close associate of the deputy governor hinted at stress as a possible factor, saying:

“He’s a workaholic; he should find time to rest.”



