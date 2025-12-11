AGN Confirms Fatal Accident Involving Newly Elected President Abubakar Yakubu's Convoy

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is deeply saddened to confirm the involvement of the National President elect Mr. Abubakar Yakubu, in a tragic road accident that occurred on Tuesday 9th December in Lagos.

The accident, resulting from an unexpected mechanical brake failure, leading to a collision that unfortunately claimed the life of a child and injured the child’s mother, who is currently receiving medical care.

Immediately following the incident, Mr. Yakubu cooperated fully with law enforcement and emergency responders as a law abiding citizen. The Guild Leadership has since visited the affected family to offer condolences, emotional support, and solidarity in this painful moment.

* The family and the guild have the shared understanding that this was a tragic accident. The family has shown remarkable grace and we are grateful

Mr Abubakar Yakubu is deeply shaken by this heart breaking incident. With deep sorrow he continues heartfelt prayers for the soul of the departed child and the full recovery of the mother.

Accidents are painful reminders of life’s fragility and are no respecter of age, status, tribe, or creed. As a Guild built on unity and compassion, we call on all members, industry stakeholders, and the public to join us in offering prayers and support to all affected, and to refrain from speculation or divisive commentary during this sensitive period.

The AGN remains committed to fostering a culture of care and responsibility, and we stand together in grief, hope, and continued solidarity.

We appeal for privacy and respect for all parties as they heal and recover from this tragedy.

Signed

Actors Guild Of Nigeria