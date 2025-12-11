I Await Wike’s Signal Before Meeting With House Of Assembly Members ...Gov Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has affirmed his willingness to engage with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to chart a clear path for the state’s development. However, he expressed concern that key stakeholders responsible for facilitating such meetings have yet to take the necessary steps.

The Governor made this known during the commissioning of the 28.4km Ahoada–Omoku newly dualized road on 10 December 2025.

Highlighting that the road was a campaign promise he made during his governorship campaign, Fubara used the occasion to address circulating political speculations, describing them as misleading.

He stated, “I personally do not have any disagreements or anger against my Members of the National Assembly or the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

The Governor also revealed his efforts to foster a stronger relationship with the State Assembly for the peace and growth of Rivers State.

He explained, “I have made every effort to meet with the Assembly Members, but it is not within my leadership to initiate the meeting process.”

Fubara indicated that he believes the Minister of the FCT, Barr. Ezenwo Wike, holds the responsibility to bring all relevant parties together.

He further assured, “Personally, I have told the assembly members that whatever their needs, I am ready to meet them so that peace can reign in the state.”

The Governor said that a recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu informed a “bold decision” aimed at fostering unity and progress across Rivers State.

“I also want to use this medium, because there’s this insinuation that is going around — let me say it here: you are aware that I went to see Mr. President a few days ago, and when I came back, we took a bold decision yesterday,” Fubara said.

He explained that while he has made every effort to meet with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the meeting is pending arrangements through proper channels. “So, whoever is saying that I refused to meet you, or that there’s an arrangement that was presented to me and I said I am not going to do it — it is not true,” he added.

Fubara called for unity among political leaders and citizens, emphasizing that development cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of disunity or crisis. He assured the people of Rivers State that his administration remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy and maintaining peace across all communities.

The commissioning of the road, a key campaign promise, is expected to enhance economic activities in Ahoada, Omoku, and neighboring areas, while also addressing security concerns along the route.

Governor Fubara concluded by thanking the people of Rivers State for their support and urged them to continue to embrace peace as the foundation for development.

Describing the project, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel Hart, said the road was previously a single lane and has now been dualised to 14.6 meters wide, complete with solar-powered streetlights.

He highlighted that the road significantly reduces travel time between Ahoada and Omoku while improving economic activity in the region.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Chuku Shedrack Ogbogu, described the road as a symbol of unity, oneness, and development, thanking Gov. Fubara for fulfilling his campaign promises.