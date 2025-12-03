Senate Confirms Chris Musa As Minister Of Defence ( Profile)

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence following a rigorous five-hour screening by lawmakers.

During the confirmation hearing, Musa faced tough questions on recent security lapses, including the withdrawal of troops from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, shortly before the abduction of schoolgirls on November 17.

The incident sparked national outrage.

Musa assured the Senate that he would immediately set up a full-scale investigation into the troop withdrawal once he assumes office.

He also vowed to probe the recent killing of a brigade commander in Borno State, Brigadier General Musa Uba, and other attacks targeting military officers.

He said, “It is very unfortunate and really painful. I want to assure Nigerians that we will not stand by and have terrorists have the capacity to do such.

“We are going to go after them fully, working together with all the security agencies and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (of government). We are going to investigate fully.

“The Armed Forces have a way, and then from the defence, we are going to make sure that we continue with the oversight over their activities.”

The nominee highlighted gaps within the armed forces and called for enhanced funding, strengthened community engagement, and coordinated inter-agency operations.

He also emphasised the need to protect schools through the Safe Schools Initiative and a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and banditry.

The screening session saw moments of tension in the chamber.

Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) suggested Musa be allowed to “take a bow and go,” prompting protests from lawmakers, including Senator Garba Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi South).

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, intervened, urging a thorough screening and noting that Nigerians and the international community were closely watching the process.

Musa, nominated on Tuesday by President Bola Tinubu following the resignation of Defence Minister, Badaru Mohammed, on health grounds, pledged to prioritise the protection of lives and national territory.

“I pledge to do my best to ensure that Nigeria is secure and safe.

“We need the support of everyone, every Nigerian, working together as a team, because it’s going to be a team effort.

“The enemies we are dealing with are evil forces that don’t mean well for this country and have no respect for human lives… If we don’t work together, we will allow them to perpetrate the evil acts they have been doing,” he said.

His confirmation comes amid heightened concerns over nationwide kidnappings, insurgency and mass abductions.









Profile of the new the Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa(Rtd).

1. Full Name: Christopher Gwabin Musa.

2. Date/Place of Birth: 25 Dec 1967 – Sokoto.

3. State of Origin/LGA: Kaduna State/Zangon Kataf.

4. Corps: Infantry.

5. Member of the 38th Infantry Course Nigerian Defence Academy

6. Commissioned on 21 September 1991.

CIVIL EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

a. Marafa Danbaba Primary School Sokoto – 1974 – 1978.

b. Model Primary School Dorowa Road Sokoto – 1978 – 1980.

c. Vocational Training Centre Gaummi, Sokoto – 1980 – 1981.

d. Federal Government College Sokoto – 1981 – 1985.

e. College of Advanced Studies, Zaria – 1985 – 1986.

f. BSc Hons-(Chn) – Nigerian Defence Academy – 1986 – 1990.

g. Advanced Diploma in Security Management –University of Lagos 2007 – 2008.

h. MSc (Mil Science) International College of Defence Studies-National Defence University Changing – Beijing China – 2012 – 2013.

Military/Civil Courses

a. Nigerian Defence Academy as member of the 38th RC- 21 Sep 1991.

b. Mechanical Transportation Officers Course – 1992.

c. Young Officers Course (Infantry) – 1993.

Regimental Signal Officers Course – 1998.

e. Junior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji– 2000.

f. Senior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji

– 2004 – 2005.

g. Advance Diploma in Defence and Strategies Course (China) – International

College of Defense Studies National Defense University (ICDS-NDU) – ChangPing

China – 2013.

h. MSc (Military Science) – ICDS-BDU (China) – 2013.

i. National Dfence College at ICDS (China) – 2013.

j. Combined Joint Land Component Commander’s Course on Leadership at the

US Army War College. – 2017.

APPOINTMENTS HELD

a. Platoon Commander at 192 Bn – 1991.

b. Intelligence Officer at 192 Bn – 1993 – 1994.

c. Administrative Officer at 2 Div Camp (Garrison) – 1995 – 1999.

d. Pioneer Adjutant 195 Bn – 2000.

e. Operations Officer – NIBATT 8 UNAMSIL – 2001 – 2002.

f. 195 Bn 2ic – 2002 – 2003.

g. 149 Bn 2ic – 2005 – 2006.

h. General Staff Officer 1 Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division 2006 – 2007.

i. Commanding Officer 73 Bn – 2007 – 2009.

j. Assistant Director Operational Requirement at Department of Army Policy and

Plans – 2009 – 2011.

k. Infantry Representative/Member Training Team at HQ Nigerian Army Armour

Corps – 2011 – 2012.

l. Deputy Chief of Staff Training/Operations at HQ Infantry Centre and Corp

– 2013 – 2014.

m. Chief of Staff at HQ 2 Division – 2014 – 2015.

n. Commandant Depot Nigerian Army – 2015 – 2017.

o. Principal Staff Officer (Combat Arms) at Army HQ Department of Projects and Programmes – 2017.

p. Pioneer Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Ltd– 2017

q. Commander 82 Division Task Force Brigade OP LAST HOLD in the North East

– 2018.

r. Commander Sector 3 OP LAFIYA DOLE – 2019.

s. Comd Sect 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Tchad Region– 2019.

t. Chief of General Duties TRADOC – 2019 – 2020.

u. Director Campaign Planning AHQ DATOPs – 2020.

v. Director Training AHQ-DATOPs – 2020.

w. Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Research Centre– 2021.

x. Theatre Comd JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI – 2021 to 2023

HONOURS/AWARDS

a. BSc Hons (Chn) NDA – 1990.

b. UNAMSIL Medal – 2002.

c. Passed Staff Course (psc) – 2004 – 2005.

d. Forces Service Star – 2003.

e. Meritorious Service Star – 2009.

f. Distinguished Service Star – 2015.

g. Member Nigerian Institute of Management – 2008.

h. Advance Diploma in Security Management at Unilag – 2008.

i. Member Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security – 2008.

j General Operation Medal – 2009.

k. Command Medal (CO 73 Bn) – 2009.

l. Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award – 2009.

m. Silver Jubilee Medal – 2010.

n. Meritorious Service – 2012.

o. Fellow-NDU (ICDS-NDU)-ChangPing China – 2013.

p. Masters in Military Science at the ICDS-NDU China – 2013.

q. Diploma in Defense and Strategy ICDS-NDU Chin – 2013.

r. Centenary Medal – 2014.

s. Distinguished Service Star – 2016.

t. Training Support Medal – 2017.

u. OP LAST HOLD Medal – 2018.

v. OP LAFIYA DOLE Medal – 2019.

w. MNJTF Medal – 2021.

x. Grand Service Star (GSS) – 21 Sep 21.

y. Field Commander Medal of Honour (FCMH) – Jun 21 – till date.

z. Operation HADIN KAI Medal (OPHK) – Jun 21 – till date.

Postion in Defence

a. Chief of Defence Staff From 2023-2025

b. Now the Minister of Defence.

Marital Status: Married to Mrs Lilian Oghogho Musa and blessed with four children.

Hobbies: Service to humanity