Festus Keyamo Apologises For Poor Outing At Nigeria’s First Airshow

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has apologised for the poor outcome of the country’s first Nigeria Airshow, adding that it would become better in the future.

Keyamo, who spoke on the poor outcome of the event, on Tuesday stated that “This is our first attempt. It will not be perfect. We are taking baby steps, but we are taking them with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose. As with every great beginning, we will learn from this experience, we will improve, and we will build upon it until the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a permanent fixture on the global aviation calendar—standing shoulder to shoulder with Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore.”

Major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, among others were conspicuously absent at the Airshow.

Unlike other air shows around the world with major plane makers displaying their latest aircraft and airlines making aircraft order, only a handful of Nigerian military helicopters and training aircraft from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) were on display.

However, a source said despite the low turnout, Nigeria tried to make a statement which was the point the Minister was making.

The source, an aviation expert, assured that subsequently the government would improve on the outing.

Speaking further, Keyamo called for patience, noting that Nigeria will keep improving on future airshows.

According to him, “As we take this bold first step, I ask that we remain patient, collaborative, and ambitious. It may not be perfect, but it is our beginning. With each edition, we will refine, expand, and elevate this Airshow until it becomes a global benchmark.

“We may be taking small steps, but they are steps toward greatness—toward a future where the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a global brand and a symbol of our nation’s ambition.

“The future of Nigerian aviation is bright. And today, standing here at the maiden Nigeria International Airshow, we take flight toward that future—together.”