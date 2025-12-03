I Was Once Offered A Script To Sleep With A Dog In A Movie ... Nkechi Blessing

byCKN NEWS -
0


Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed how she was once offered a script to sleep with a dog in her early days in Nollywood.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Nkechi said she turned down the role, prioritising her image and long-term career prospects.

She explained her decision was driven by the desire to avoid being typecast or associated with explicit content.

“Despite being a newcomer, I was given a script to sleep with a dog. I rejected it because I can’t start my career like that. Imagine my first ever movie, I am sleeping with a dog.

“It doesn’t make sense. It is going to be a tag because whatever you start with is what people would associate you with. I didn’t want to be renowned as someone who sleeps with dogs in movies.

“So, I rejected that script. But immediately, I threw it down, and so many girls grabbed it. I’m not sure any of them are in the limelight today,” she stated.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال