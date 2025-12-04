Why We Killed Ogun FRSC Officer, Daughter... Boyfriend, Herbalists Confess

Victor Fajemirokun, the manfriend of the late officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lasisi Funmilayo, and her daughter, Sewa, has explained why he lured the deceased to their death in the hands of some herbalists in Osun State.





Fajemirokun, aged 40 years, was paraded alongside two herbalists, Gboyega Daramola and Sunday James, at the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo on Wednesday.





The Osogbo-based businessman said he lured the deceased from Ogun to Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State, having been told by a Muslim cleric that Funmilayo, relying on spiritual manipulations, had used his glory.





39-year-old senior officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Funmilayo, and her daughter, Sewa Lasisi, who were declared missing in Ogun State, were found dead with a mutilated body part at a suspected herbalist’s den in Osun, in what is suspected to be a ritual killing.





It was earlier reported that 39-year-old Funmilayo and her daughter were reported missing on the morning of Sunday, November 2, after they left their residence at the Obasanjo Hilltop Estate, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and never returned.





Responding to questions from journalists, Fajemirokun said he was told by a cleric that, as long as Funmilayo was alive, he would not be successful.





Fajemirokun, who said he told his wife in Osogbo that he was going for prayer in Ikoyi, Osun State, admitted inviting Funmilayo from Ogun to Osun because he needed to perform some spiritual cleansing to free himself from the spiritual grip of the deceased.





Fajemirokun said, “I met one Gboyega Daramola on TikTok. The agreement between Funmilayo and me was to go and meet him for spiritual cleansing. So when this man (Gboyega) did a spiritual consultation for me, he said Fumilayo was the one causing misfortune for me. So, he asked me to come with her.





“I went there with Funmilayo to his place at Ijebu-Ijesa. The man told Funmilayo that she had to do some rituals and instructed three men to take her to the bush to perform the rituals. It was in the bush that we killed her. The daughter went to the bush with us.





“After killing them, I ran to a mountain in Ikoyi. It was from there that I went to Ibadan. It was as if I was hypnotised. I never really wanted to do that. So, when we got there, I knew that they were going to kill her. I never knew they harvested their organs. I only heard that on the news, and that was when I decided to come back home.”





Stating the role he played in the incident, one of the two herbalists arrested in connection with the crime, James, said he met the two deceased on November 2, in the house of his boss, Daramola.





“I went to my boss’s house, where I met Victor, a woman, and a young girl. My boss (Daramola) told me that Victor had gone to an alfa before, where he was told that his woman friend had used his glory. So, he was there for them to kill his wife and his child.





“So, my boss ordered me to kill them and threatened me. We took them to a bush where we used a knife to slit their throats. After that, we cut the woman into pieces,” James said.

Daramola, who allegedly gave the order for the killing, however, told PUNCH Metro that it was Fajemirokun who instructed them to kill the deceased, but denied being present when the crime was perpetrated.





Stating the facts of the case, Osun Police Command CP, Gotan, said Fajemirokun was reported missing on November 2 in Ikoyi, where he had gone to a mountain for prayers.





“Subsequently, through intelligence-led investigation and painstaking analysis, on the 16th November, 2025, one Gboyega Daramola ‘m’ a.k.a. ‘Aberefa’ was arrested and confirmed to be an herbalist. During his interrogation, he emphatically confessed that one Fajemirokun Victor ‘m’ was one of his customers, that on the 2nd November, 2025, a woman and her daughter were brought to him by Fajemirokun Victor ‘m’ for a money ritual, and the subject had been killed. He further mentioned one Sunday James ‘m’, one Kehinde, and one Idowu to be part of the killers.





“Furthermore, on Monday, 17th November, 2025, the suspect Gboyega Daramola ‘m’ a.k.a. “Aberefa” led the detectives to Esa-Odo Dam, Osun State, where the body of one Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun ‘f’ 38yrs was dumped, who happens to be a senior officer of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) serving in Ogun State.





“Thereafter, it was recovered and deposited at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, some vital parts of the body, such as the head, breast, two hands, private parts, and others were missing,” the CP said.





Also in the course of the investigation, Gotan noted that on November 20, further credible intelligence led to the arrest of one of the principal suspects mentioned by the herbalist, one Sunday James, in Ekiti State, where he was hiding.





“During interrogation, he confessed to being the one who slaughtered both mother and her daughter on the instruction of his boss, herbalist, Gboyega Daramola a.k.a. Aberefa’ while the duo of Kehinde and Idowu were the ones who butchered the body.





“However, the suspect, Sunday James, led the detectives to recover the body of the daughter, Sewa Lasisi, from the bush where she was killed. Likewise, some vital parts of the body, such as the Head, the two hands, and the feet were missing. The remains were also deposited at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Morgue.





“However, it was gathered that Fajemirokun Victor, who masterminded the killing, had absconded from being arrested. Through the collaboration with Interpol, Victor Fajemirokun was apprehended in Ghana and repatriated to Nigeria,” Gotan further said.





Assuring that perpetrators of the crime would be taken to court after investigation had been concluded, the CP said efforts would be intensified to arrest others involved in the crime who have not been arrested.





