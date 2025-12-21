Rights Groups Write Oba Of Badagry Over Son's Forceful Take Over Of Home..Owner's Family Laments

The Akran of Babagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, has been asked to ascertain the identity of a man who forcefully occupies a private home that belongs to a retired Naval officer who was in the Diaspora until lately when she died.

The middle-aged man, Solomon Ayodele Akran claiming to be the son of the Akran of Badagry is alleged to have forced his way into the private property located in Ibereko, Badagry area of Lagos.

The owner of the property, Rtd. Naval Commander J.R.T. Williams resided outside the country. Due to old age, Commander Williams’ daughter manages the property and she has been carrying out some repairs and remodeling on the property for some time now.

In a petition addressed to the Oba, the Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NHRC) a coalition of 130 civil society and community based groups spread across the country accused the so called prince of illegal occupation and threat to life.

The NHRC in the petition signed by its Director of Publicity Kunle Ajayi asked the King to intervene and prevent a break down of law and order and also to ascertain if Ayodele is actually his son.

The alleged ‘son’, Mr. Solomon Ayodele Akran, had colluded with a carpenter who has the key to the property situated at No- 3, Godo Estate Ibereko, to illegally move into the house in April 2025 without the consent of the landlord or the Lawyer in charge of the property.

The NHRC said the carpenter, Mr. Lanre Lumpkin, was given the keys to the property to enable him carry out some repairs in the house but in the process, was lured by Ayodele who moved into the apartment claiming he had "settled" the carpenter.

The NHRC said for several months while the remodeling was going on, the carpenter would occasionally call to say that people were coming to ask him if the property was for rent to which the owners responded that they were not planning to rent it out."

The rights group said unfortunately, Commander Williams passed away in April 2025 and that in July 2025, the daughter decided to pay an unannounced visit to the property only to discover that it has been illegally occupied by Mr. Solomon Ayodele Akran.

"When confronted that he was occupying the property illegally, he apologized while admitting that he had committed an error by agreeing with the carpenter to move into the property without the consent of the landlord. He further admitted that he did not enter into any agreement with the carpenter, claiming he paid him some money as one year rent but that he was not given any agreement or receipt to that effect.

The rights group said he then begged that he should be given till the end of August to move out of the property that he illegally occupied.

"As at the time of writing this report, he has been occupying the property for close to nine months.

However, the moment the landlord left Nigeria, Mr. Solomon Ayodele Akran changed his mind and started threatening emissaries that were sent to him with voodoo and claims of being the leader of Ogboni in Lagos State."

The group said he further claimed that as leader of Ogboni in the state, he would use his supernatural powers to harm the owners and take over the property.

'He further claimed that if he were to leave at all, it would be at his own time and there is nothing anyone can do about it. He does not only use Ogboni to threaten the people that have gone to take possession of the property from him but also makes the claim that as a prince of Badagry, he has the power to unleash terror and do whatever he likes with no consequences."

The NHRC said Illegal occupation of a property contravenes the tenancy law of Lagos state and the laws of the federation of Nigeria.

It said the use of threat against individuals is also a criminal offence in Nigeria.

It called on the Oba of Badagry to intervene and prevent the illegal occupier from decimating the royal stool if indeed he is the son of the Oba of Badagry.