AFCON To Hold Every Four Years From 2028

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held every four years after the 2028 edition.

The new development was announced at a press conference by Patrice Motsepe, CAF president, after its executive committee meeting in Morocco on Saturday — the eve of AFCON 2025.

The four-year gap is set to start after the 2027 and 2028 edition of the tournament, indicating that the 2032 edition will be the first AFCON to be held after a four-year wait.

The competition will also align to the European championships and take place in the same year.

The AFCON tournament is traditionally held every two years since 1968, but this has led to clash with European club sides, with many reluctant to release their star players for the tournament in the middle of a busy season.

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) had previously proposed the four-year idea to cushion the effect on clubs, but was rebuffed by CAF.

However, Motsepe believes the change will align the continent with the global football calendar.

“We have the most exciting new structure for African football,” he said.

“I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised.”

Motsepe also announced that the continent’s football body will launch the African Nations League in 2029.

The South African added that while AFCON tournaments generate majority of CAF’s revenue, the Nations League ushers in a new revenue stream that increase its financial resources.

“Historically the Nations Cup was the prime resource for us but now we will get financial resources every year,” he added.

“It is an exciting new structure which will contribute to sustainable financial independence and ensure more synchronization with the FIFA calendar.

“Every year in Africa, the best African players who play in Europe will be with us on the continent. Every year we will have a competition with 54 African nations with all the best players coming here to play.

“We are going to have a world-class competition every year

The CAF executive committee also increased the prize money for the winners of AFCON from $7 million to $10 million.







