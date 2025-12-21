Police Arrest Man For Shooting Officers In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Nwabali for allegedly shooting police officers at a checkpoint in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was said to be among three men who carried out the attack. Two police officers and a woman sustained injuries during the incident.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Abayomi Jimoh.

The statement read, “The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of an unfortunate incident that occurred on December 17, 2025, at Ipele Junction, Ondo State.

“At about 8:00 pm, operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol were attacked by three armed men riding on a motorcycle while discharging their lawful duties at the location. The attackers opened fire on the operatives, compelling the officers to repel the attack.

“As a result of the incident, two police officers sustained injuries, while a female bystander, later identified as Taiwo, was also injured. All the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

“In the course of the operation, one suspect, identified as Nwabali, was arrested, while the motorcycle used by the attackers was recovered. The suspect is currently in custody and has made useful statements that are aiding ongoing efforts to apprehend the fleeing accomplices. He will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

According to the PPRO, the incident underscores the effectiveness of ongoing policing reforms and enhanced operational strategies championed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Lawal, has assured residents that the command remains resolute in the fight against criminal gangs, regardless of their location or tactics.

The police spokesman stated that the suspect would be charged in court, while efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining perpetrators and bring them to justice.







