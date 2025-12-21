Pastor Chris Okafor Mistress , Doris Ogala Arrested During Live Streaming

Controversial actress, Doris Ogala, has reportedly been arrested, with the alleged incident occurring during a livestream on Saturday, December 20, 2025, while she was speaking with an online personality.

During the livestream, the interviewer asked Ogala, “The police are in your house?” to which the actress responded, “Yes, the police are in my house.”

Ogala was subsequently heard reprimanding a person identified as “Charity” for allowing people into her home despite her earlier warning. The interviewer further asked whether the officers had a warrant and urged Ogala to keep her phone on and connected.

Meanwhile, comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dee One, also took to his Instagram page to announce the development. In his post, he wrote, “Doris Ogala has just been arrested. I tried to warn her; the allegations did not add up. Now she will have to defend her story in court. Everywhere good, my people.”

Efforts by this reporter to reach Ogala for comments were unsuccessful, as calls to her phone did not connect and messages sent via WhatsApp had not been returned as of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, attempts to reach Dee One for additional details proved abortive. Calls placed to his phone were unanswered, and he had yet to respond to a message sent to him at the time of publication.

In a separate development, a response to a message sent by our correspondent to a phone line obtained from the church’s social media page and saved as “Dr Chris Okafor” on WhatsApp read: “Kindly debunk any rumour you are seeing on the internet; it is a false allegation. Thanks.”

On Friday, Ogala had shared a now-deleted post allegedly showing a man identified as Okafor in a private setting. In the accompanying caption, she accused him of dishonesty and claimed to possess video evidence to support her allegations.

The development follows the cleric’s wedding to his new bride, identified as Pearl, which took place earlier in the week. Okafor reportedly proceeded with the ceremony despite Ogala’s viral accusations of betrayal, emotional manipulation and reneging on a promise of marriage after an alleged long-term relationship.

In several videos shared over the past few days, Ogala tearfully accused Okafor of ruining her life following a relationship she claimed spanned several years, beginning around 2017. She alleged that she ended her previous marriage at his urging and suffered emotional distress when the relationship was abruptly terminated.



