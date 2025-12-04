Prison Escapee Murders Human Rights Activist in Delta State , Second Murder In Five Years

A human rights volunteer, Christabel Aminu, has been tragically killed in her home by a prison escapee identified as Micheal Ezeuwali,

It was revealed that Aminu, a resident of Agbor, was murdered under shocking circumstances by the suspect who had previously escaped from prison custody after killing a female undergraduate at UNIBEN five years ago

Harrison Gwamnishu a crime buster commended the Delta State Police Command for its swift response, confirming that Ezeuwali has been re-arrested. However, he appealed to authorities to ensure the suspect is immediately charged to court so justice can take its full course.





“I respectfully appeal that he be promptly charged to court to face justice for his crime,” Gwamnishu stated.

He also called the attention of the Delta State Ministry of Justice and the Nigeria Police Force to the case, urging them to ensure diligent prosecution.

Aminu was described as a dedicated volunteer committed to defending the rights of vulnerable citizens.

Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

The suspect during an interview with Delta State Police spokesman confessed the murder

He claimed the lady died during a robbery incident at her resident

According to him, after robbing the deceased of some of her items , they went into a struggle which resulted to her death

He was arrested while trying to sell the deceased phone