



The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has rejected a motion seeking to prohibit the sale and consumption of dog meat in the state.

Sponsored by Uduak Ekpoufot, representing Etinan State Constituency, the motion failed on Tuesday after it received no seconder a procedural requirement for debate.

Ekpoufot had cited public health concerns, warning that unhygienic sla¥ghter practices expose consumers to diseases such as rabies, salmonella, and trichinella. He also criticized the methods used to k+ll the animals as inhumane. Despite these arguments, the House declined to consider the motion, leaving dog meat consumption unregulated.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some residents criticized the motion as a misplacement of legislative priorities, while others celebrated the rejection as a “victory for the masses” and a preservation of local culinary traditions.

Dog meat consumption remains widespread in parts of Nigeria, with cultural beliefs attributing medicinal and cosmetic benefits to the meat. Experts warn that outright bans may be difficult to enforce without viable alternative protein sources.

Globally, the sale and consumption of dog meat is banned or restricted in several countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France, Taiwan, and South Korea. Opponents of bans argue that dog meat can have benefits if consumed responsibly, though animal cr¥elty concerns persist.