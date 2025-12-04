Police Rescue Five Abducted Rivers Uni Students

The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public that on 04/12/2025 at about 0100hrs, the five abducted victims—Prince London ‘M’, Azubuike Kelechukwu ‘M’, Elizabeth Aniete ‘F’, Onyebuchi Precious ‘M’, and London Sampson ‘M’ who were abducted by yet-to-be-identified cultists from their isolated residences, have been successfully rescued unhurt.

The rescue operation was conducted at Rumudogo 2 Community in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State by the Command’s Tactical Teams, in collaboration with other sister security agencies and with the support of the community.

The rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Intensive efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing cultists/abductors.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, psc, mnips, warns the perpetrators that he will not rest until all those responsible are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. He also urges continued collaboration from sister security agencies, the community, and the general public, while assuring residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear because their safety is our priority.



