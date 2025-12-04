Tinubu Appoints Ibas, Dambazau , Ita Enang , Ikedi Ohakim's Wife , Others As Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, immediate past sole administrator of Rivers state and former naval chief, as a non-career ambassador.

Tinubu also named Ita Enang, the former senator; Chioma Ohakim, former Imo state first lady; and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former minister of interior and former chief of army staff, as non-career ambassadors.





Their names were absent from the earlier batch of ambassadorial nominees released by the presidency.





Tinubu’s latest nominations were conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the senate by Godswill Akpabio during Thursday’s plenary.





In the correspondence, the president urged lawmakers to give the nominees swift consideration to enable the government fill critical diplomatic postings.





Akpabio subsequently referred the list to the senate committee on foreign affairs, with a directive that the panel conclude its screening exercise and report back to the chamber within one week.





The president had nominated Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide; Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister; and Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ambassadors.