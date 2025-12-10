Police Detains Moviemaker Stanley Ajemba Detained In Delta

Moviemaker and social commentator, Stanley Ontop has been arrested, He was arrested and detained in the State Criminal Investigation Department in Delta state on Tuesday, December 9.

Confirming this development to LIB, the spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, said Stanley was arrested following a petition from a female and is still in custody.

Unconfirmed reports claim actress Queeneth Hilbeth wrote a petition against him to the police following their protracted online battle. The content of the petition aganst Stanley is yet to be disclosed.