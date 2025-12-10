Army Decorates Four New Officers Promoted To Brigadier General

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, on Monday decorated four senior officers recently promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General.

The officers honoured were: Brigadier General Mansur Tijani, Deputy Chief of Staff Administration; Brigadier General Husaini Toro, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations; Brigadier General Abdulmalik Adamu, Commander 58 Signals Brigade; and Brigadier General David Chidozie Ibeh, Commander 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, the ceremony celebrated the officers’ outstanding dedication and service.

In his address, Major General Ajose, who also commands Sector 2, JTF Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, praised the officers for their professionalism, calling their promotion a “well-deserved milestone” and a reflection of their commitment to national service.

He also acknowledged the vital role of their families, describing them as the backbone of the officers’ achievements.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Adamu expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for the trust placed in them and thanked General Ajose for his leadership. “We are humbled by this honour and the trust placed in us.

We pledge to redouble our efforts, exceed expectations, and continue serving our nation with integrity and distinction,” he said, also recognising the support of their spouses.

The ceremony included goodwill messages from senior officers, moments of reflection, and concluded with light refreshments and a group photograph.