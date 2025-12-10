Taraba CJ Raises Alarm Over Withdrawal Of Judges’ Police Orderlies

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Taraba State, Justice Joel Agya, yesterday, expressed concerns over the sudden withdrawal of police orderlies attached to judges in the state, warning that the move poses a significant security risk.

Justice Agya remarked while hosting the Taraba State Commissioner of Police (CP), Betty Isokpan, during a courtesy visit in the state capital, Jalingo.

He recalled that although President Bola Tinubu had ordered the nationwide withdrawal of police guards from Very Important Persons (VIPs), the Police Force Headquarters had previously exempted judges and governors, recognising their legal entitlement to police protection.

The CJ noted that despite the exemption, police orderlies assigned to judiciary officers across Taraba were withdrawn on December 8 without prior notice.

He warned that the action could negatively affect the administration of criminal justice in the state.

“Firstly, it is a threat to judges’ security and personal safety, as judges handling sensitive criminal, political, terrorism, and corruption cases are exposed to high risk.

“Secondly, it undermines judicial independence. Judicial independence is not only the absence of interference but also protection from intimidation. Without orderlies, courtrooms can become unsafe, and proceedings may be disrupted,” the CJ said.

He, therefore, advocated urgent engagement between the judiciary and the police to address the situation, emphasising that the judiciary relies heavily on the police for investigations, arrests, prosecutions, and enforcement of court orders.

In response, Isokpan clarified that court orderlies had not been withdrawn.

She said that the policy affected only personal police escorts and guards, not officers assigned to court duties or posted at judges’ residences.

“Every court is expected to have a court duty police officer who stays during proceedings. We have only withdrawn police escorts who accompany VIPs to places like Sokoto, Lagos, and Kaduna, in compliance with the Inspector-General’s directives,” she said.

She added that personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would complement police services for affected VIPs.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had recently directed the Inspector General of Police to withdraw all police orderlies attached to VIPs, citing the need to enhance security for the wider population.



