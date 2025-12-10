Former AGF Malami Being Investigated For Terrorism, Denied Bail By EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, over allegations including TERRORISM FINANCING, money laundering, and abuse of office.

Malami was taken into custody late Monday, December 8th, and remains detained after failing to meet stringent bail conditions requiring two serving permanent secretaries as sureties.

Investigators are questioning him on issues such as: links to terrorism financing, handling of over $344 million in repatriated Abacha loot, suspicious transactions across 46 bank accounts, a N10 billion investment in Kebbi State, and the alleged diversion of N4 billion from the Central Bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Malami denies the allegations, calling them “fabricated and politically motivated,” and insists he has cooperated fully with the EFCC.

This is his second detention in less than two weeks, following an initial questioning on November 29th.

The EFCC has described the probe as a high-priority national security case.