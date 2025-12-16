Police Arrest Suspect Over Killings Of Remi Abass, Saheed Oyegunju

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Nigerian Police Force, Osun State Command, has arrested a suspected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)/ACCORD ,kingpin named "Oriade" in connection with the killings of two prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Saheed Oyegunju and Hon. Remi Abass.

Saheed Oyegunju, who served as Treasurer of APC Ward 9 in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, was murdered in February 2023, on the same day Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaigned in Osun State ahead of the presidential election.

Hon. Remi Abass, who was killed in February 2025, was the Chairman of Irewole Local Government and a leading campaigner for the governorship ambition of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), as well as the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The suspect, identified as Oriade, was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was believed to have been in hiding since February, following allegations that he led a group of thugs responsible for the killing of Hon. Abass.

It was further gathered that both AMBO and the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi, hail from Ward 9, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area.

Police sources disclosed that the suspect has since been transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation and possible prosecution.