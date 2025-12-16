Lingering Rifts :House Of Reps Summons Dangote, NMDPRA Boss

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has stepped in to address rising tensions between the Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), aiming to prevent further instability in the sector.

Committee Chairman, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, announced the intervention following an emergency meeting convened to tackle what he described as a “growing tension” threatening the stability recently achieved in the downstream petroleum sector.

“The key issue necessitating this emergency meeting was the renewed tension arising from concerns raised by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the NMDPRA,” Ugochinyere said. He added that the committee’s primary goal is to preserve the sector’s stability while government and industry stakeholders work to ensure consistent supply, pricing, and regulation in the post-subsidy era.

The committee resolved to formally summon both the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the leadership of the NMDPRA to provide detailed explanations on the issues fueling the dispute. Ugochinyere stressed that understanding the root causes is essential for the National Assembly to broker lasting solutions.

“We can only find sustainable solutions when we identify the critical issues leading to this tension. That is why the committee resolved to invite Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the NMDPRA chief to meet with us and give insights into what is driving these allegations and counter-allegations,” he said.

In a bid to calm the situation, the committee also appealed to both parties to halt public exchanges and media statements while legislative intervention is ongoing. “We resolved to plead with the contending parties to cease fire, especially media comments, so that the situation does not escalate further,” Ugochinyere said.

The committee has received petitions concerning critical industry issues, including the issuance of import licences and the ability of domestic refineries to meet Nigeria’s daily petroleum demand. Ugochinyere assured that these matters will be thoroughly examined when Dangote, NMDPRA, and other stakeholders appear before the committee.

“By the time Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the NMDPRA, and other stakeholders meet with the committee, we will get the real gist of what is happening and come up with resolutions that provide sustainable solutions for the sector,” he said.

The chairman reiterated the committee’s appeal for all parties to suspend further accusations while the House works to resolve the dispute in the national interest.

The intervention comes amid heightened public scrutiny of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry, with expectations rising around local refining capacity, regulatory clarity, and stable fuel supply.



