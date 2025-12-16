Lagos Govt Plans Law To Stop Landlords From Evicting Tenants Without Court Approval

A proposed law in Lagos State is seeking to curb arbitrary evictions by landlords, making it illegal to remove tenants without first getting approval from a court.

The move is aimed at protecting tenants from forceful or sudden evictions, especially cases where landlords resort to intimidation, lockouts, or self-help tactics.

If passed, the law would ensure that all tenancy disputes are handled strictly through legal channels, giving tenants the right to due process and preventing abuses by property owners.

