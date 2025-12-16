Former Chief Justice Of Nigeria Mohammed Tanko Dies At 72 ( Profile )

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko has died

Reports have it that he died in a Saudi Arabian hospital on Tuesday at the age of 72

Biography of Ex CJN Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed - Born on December 31, 1953

1. First PhD holder to become CJN

2. Studied Law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1976 to 1980

3. Called to the Bar in 1981

4. Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) from ABU Zaria on a part-time basis, from 1982 to 1984

5. Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Law from ABU Zaria, also on a part-time basis from 1987 to 1998.

6. Magistrate Grade II from 1982 to 1984 with Bauchi State Judiciary

7. Senior Magistrate Grade II from 1984 to 1986

8. Provost, College of Legal and Islamic Studies Misau, Bauchi State from 1986 to 1989.

9. Chief Magistrate/Deputy Chief Registrar, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja from 1990 to 1991

10. Khadi (Judge) of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Bauchi State1991 to 1993.

11. Justice of the Court of Appeal from 1993 to 2006

12. Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2006 (sworn in on the 8th of January 2007), the appointment he holds till date

13. Ag CJN, being the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court on 25 January 2019

14. Lifestyle – Very simple, humble, Incorruptible, never been mentioned in any scandal within or outside the judiciary; his name has never been dragged into any controversy, neither anybody or litigant has mentioned him in any petition throughout his judicial careers