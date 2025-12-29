NJC Shortlists 28 For Appointment As Federal High Court Judges

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has shortlisted 28 lawyers for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court.

The shortlisted lawyers were among the 62 applicants who passed the computer-based test (CBT) conducted by the court for them.

It was learnt that the 34 others were dropped following the strict application of the screening process put in place by the leadership of the National Judicial Court (NJC).

In line with the new measure introduced by the NJC, the names of the 62 lawyers were published on September 17, inviting members of the public to submit feedback on the nominees’ integrity, reputation and suitability for judicial appointment.

It was also gathered that the FJSC dropped the 34 nominees after considering petitions and complaints from members of the public about the nominees.

The 28 shortlisted nominees are expected to face NJC’s interview panel on January 11 and 12, preparatory to the meeting of the NJC scheduled for January 13 and 14, where the successful candidates will be named.

Confirming the development, NJC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Kami Ogendegbe, told The Nation that the council would decide on successful candidates.

The NJC spokesperson said the NJC “is determined not to lower the entry point bar no matter who is involved”.

She stressed that transparency and judicial integrity have remained a top priority for the Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led leadership of the NJC.



