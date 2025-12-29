Man Kills Best Friend , Who Returned From Abroad For Xmas

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Eghosa Osas for the alleged murder of his childhood friend, Amadin Williams.

The PPRO of the command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

The command added that the suspect would be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

According to a source close to the matter, the deceased returned from abroad with his family to celebrate Christmas.

He was said to have been attacked and killed at Oben Community, where he attended a housewarming party.

Edo State Police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident, said the case was reported by an elder brother of the victim.

Ikoedem said Eghosa had gone to ease himself when the suspect cornered him and inflicted a machete cut on his neck, which claimed his life.

She said the suspect fled and was later arrested in Benin City, the Edo State capital, noting that the suspect would soon be charged in court.

She said, “The report of the murder of Eghosa is true, and the suspect, Amadin William, who is believed to be his childhood friend, is the suspect.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged in court as soon as it (the investigation) is concluded.”

No motives have been given for his actions