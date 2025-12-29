Amid Allegations Of $10,000 Bribe Allegations, Chris Okafor Finally Begs Doris Ogala

Senior Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries has publicly apologised to actress Doris Ogala for past mistakes, kneeling before his congregation in a gesture of remorse.

The apology came after Ogala accused Okafor of an affair, broken marriage promises, and sharing explicit content, sparking a heated public feud.

Ogala had also claimed that Okafor offered her $10,000 to retract claims that she was hired by rival pastors to defame him.

In a viral video, Okafor, speaking to his congregation, acknowledged his imperfections and expressed willingness to make amends, specifically naming Ogala in his apology.

However, he maintained that many of Ogala’s allegations were untrue, stating that they contained “so many lies.”





He said, “Listen, we’re not joining issues. Mistakes have been made in the past, and I tender an apology to everybody.





“I am sorry to everyone I have offended, to Doris Ogala also. I say sorry and apologise to everyone that I’ve offended.





“I’m ready to make restitution to anyone, anybody, any lady I have offended. I am sorry. Forgive me.”





Acknowledging his imperfections, he added, “Not perfect, I’ve never been perfect.”





“I’m kneeling before everyone and before the church. Forgive me. You can judge me. Pray for me,” he added.





Ogala has responded, forgiving Okafor but rejecting his claim that she lied about the accusations.





“Chris Okafor, I forgive you, but there’s a problem. Where you said everything is a lie. I have a problem with that because I don’t lie,” she wrote.





Okafor’s apology comes amidst ongoing controversy, with Ogala filing a N1 billion lawsuit against him for alleged emotional distress, reputational damage, and breach of trust.



