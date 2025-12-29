Investigation Reveals Airstrikes In Sokoto Hit Specific Targets

There is the likelihood that some of the Thursday’s late night airstrikes by the United States of America (USA) hit the desired target, especially in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, credible security sources in Abuja, local officials and residents have said.

A top security source in Abuja said yesterday that “a huge success was recorded in the mountainous areas of Tangaza which had been harbouring bandits that have been redesignated as terrorists.”

His claim is coming amid heightened expectation among Nigerians and foreigners who have been waiting since Friday to get an update on the outcome of the airstrikes led by the US.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “the delay in releasing the proof of success is deliberate,” adding, “there is no doubt about whether non-state actors have been decimated or not. It was a success story.”

Another security source corroborated the claim. “Indeed, there were attacks on suspected camps of the terrorists in Tangaza. There is no doubt about this. However, for whatever reason, footages have not been released,” he said.

“However, you should be mindful of the fact that the US is involved…In fact, they led the offensive and therefore, some of the privilege information is in their custody,” he said.

“But I am sure that in the next few days, the locals around the affected areas would open up,” he said.

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday that US forces conducted deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria, and vowed more attacks if the militants keep killing Christians.

Trump stated this on his Truth Social platform, adding that the Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes.

He wrote, “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries!

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.

The chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area, Isa Saleh Bashir, had said: “Indeed, attacks were carried out in the forest and they were in terrorist camps. Among the places targeted was a village called Tandami.”

He added, “We have not received reports of fatalities, but certainly there were injuries. Reports also indicate that Niger Republic security officials on patrol said they saw members of the Lakurawa fleeing from the area.”

It was reported that despite cautious jubilation from some Nigerians over the offensive, considering the protracted nature of the insecurity in the country that has claimed thousands of lives over the years, there are many people who believe that the operation had failed, considering that no pictures or videos of the terrorists killed have been released.

This is amid complaints from residents of some affected villages in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, who said some explosives and shrapnel had landed on some farmlands and residential locations, even though the area had not witnessed security challenges for years.

Similar sentiments were shared by people of Offa in Kwara State

It was reported that since the onslaught on Thursday, there has been no official report on the number of casualties recorded, apart from the claim by President Trump that the aerial reconnaissance was conducted with precision.

“They were going to do it earlier,” Trump had said. “And I said, ‘nope, let’s give a Christmas present.’ … They didn’t think that was coming, but we hit them hard. Every camp got decimated.”

US Africa Command said the attack was launched around the Niger republic border to the north, “in coordination with Nigerian authorities.” AFRICOM’s initial assessment is that “multiple ISIS terrorists were killed in the ISIS camps,” according to a news release. A US official told CNN the strikes included Tomahawk missiles fired from a Navy vessel that struck two ISIS camps.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who also spoke on Friday, said that the strikes were carried out in the Bauni forest of the Tangaza LGA against two major ISIS enclaves, which he said were being used as assembly and staging grounds to plan “large-scale terrorist attacks” in Nigeria.

A local source at Tangaza said they saw some flying objects Thursday night.

“They landed on the mountainous area South-East of Tangaza,” he said.

“The areas are the enclaves of the notorious Lakurawa. We are optimistic that by the time ground troops access the area, there would be good news,” he said.

It was gathered that residents of Jabo and Tangaza in Sokoto State yesterday continued with their normal daily activities.

Residents of Jabo said they had resorted to prayers following the Thursday’s airstrikes by the US forces in the state.

A resident, Engineer Nuhu Jabo, said special prayers were offered during Friday’s Juma’at prayers, with Imams cautioning worshippers against rushing to the scenes of explosions.

This is just as security operatives have continued to assess the impacts of the airstrikes in Tangaza Local Government Area, an area believed to be a stronghold of the Lakurawa group.

Personnel of the police anti-kidnapping unit and members of the Sokoto Community Guards are said to be combing surrounding forests to determine the extent of the damage and identify possible casualties.

The operation was reportedly directed by the deputy governor of the state, Idris Gobir.

