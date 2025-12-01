NDLEA Busts Social Media Drug Network, Arrest Kingpins In Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered and dismantled a sophisticated social media–based drug distribution network in Lagos, where illicit substances were packaged as imported Christmas cookies and snacks.

The agency said on Sunday that operatives arrested two masterminds of the syndicate following a raid on their hideout in the Lekki area of Lagos.

According to the NDLEA, the cartel, run by Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi, imported consignments of Canadian Loud—a potent strain of cannabis—and packaged them in colourful, designer sachets branded as cookies and snack labels for retail sales.

The syndicate reportedly operated through a dedicated WhatsApp distribution platform, which enabled discreet transactions among buyers.

“Following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Saturday 22nd November 2025 raided their apartment at Ojulari Street, Ikate, Lekki, where a large quantity of the designer sachets and 5kg of Loud were recovered,” the agency said.

In another Lagos operation, NDLEA officers arrested 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, who was caught taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg at Ladipo, Mushin. Three delivery vehicles were seized from him.







