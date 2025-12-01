Four Ex Minister Timipre Sylva’s Domestic Staff Remain In EFCC Detention

Chief Julius Bokoru, Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to Chief Timipre Sylva, has raised alarm over the continued detention of four aides and domestic staff of the former minister, describing their ordeal as unjust, traumatic, and a violation of due process.





In a statement titled “Detention of Sylva’s Aides: A Call for Reason, Humanity and Due Process,” Bokoru said the first detainee, Mr. Paganengigha Anagha, remains in custody alongside Sylva’s driver, Musa Mohammed; Police Officer Ayuba Reuben; and escort driver Friday Lusa Paul.





He lamented that the four men — “fathers, husbands, ordinary Nigerians” — have been held under unclear circumstances, leaving their families distressed.





Bokoru questioned why the detentions persist despite formal communication between Sylva and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in which Sylva reaffirmed readiness to appear before the Commission once medically cleared.





He noted that recent attempts to link Sylva to a so-called coup plot had already been dismissed by the Federal Government and the military, yet the matter had escalated instead of easing.





According to him, the siege on Sylva’s Maitama residence has continued to traumatise the children and other family members confined inside the home.





He argued that many Nigerians believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not behind Sylva’s ordeal, suggesting instead that politically motivated individuals may be fuelling the situation for personal gain.





Bokoru stressed that Sylva deserves respect, not humiliation, citing his pivotal roles in championing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law and supporting the Presidential Amnesty Programme that stabilised the Niger Delta.





“These events carry a heavy toll on individuals, families, and on the democratic values that demand fairness, transparency and proportionality,” he said.





He warned that local political rivalries must not be mistaken for federal directives, adding that the unfolding events should not “mutate into a national crisis.”





Appealing to security agencies, Bokoru urged the immediate release of the detained aides so they can return to their families, and called for an end to the 24-hour security cordon around Sylva’s children.





“Chief Sylva has already written to the EFCC, pledging to appear on a medically feasible date agreed by both parties. He has fulfilled his responsibility,” he stated.





He added that Sylva’s supporters within the APC remain confident in President Tinubu’s leadership and hope that the “long night of anxiety will soon give way to a calmer, brighter morning.”







