Revealed: Four Children Of Cathecist Among 250 Abducted At St Mary’s School Niger

The Proprietor and Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has revealed that four children of one of the diocese’s catechists are among the 265 students still missing more than a week after their abduction by bandits.

The Bishop, who also chairs the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Niger State, made the disclosure during his homily at the First Sunday of Advent Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Kontagora, on Sunday.

Although he withheld the catechist’s name “for obvious reasons,” Bishop Yohanna said what the church and community need most at this point is divine intervention for the safe return of the pupils, students and teachers abducted over a week ago.

He said, “What happened to us is tragic and unexpected, but those responsible for securing us have begun to act, and we believe God will intervene soon. One of our catechists has four children among those abducted. We cannot hide from the reality; the truth must be told. For over a week now, 265 children and teachers remain unaccounted for.

“We need them back, and I believe those responsible for our security are doing their job. Everyone is traumatized, but let us continue to pray. I believe our government is ready and capable of ensuring their safe return.”

Some worshippers also joined the appeal to the state governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take stronger, decisive action. One parent, Tina Okeke, who is also the Provincial President of Catholic Women, said the situation requires prayers from all, regardless of religion, tribe or denomination.

“Is it an offence to send our children to school? Mothers everywhere should pray with us. We believe these innocent children will return home safely,” she said.

Another worshipper, Mrs. Elizabeth Otti, said fear now grips residents in Papiri, Agwara and Kontagora. “People go out in fear, worship in fear and even visit the market in fear,” she said. Emmanuel Anyanwu, an executive of the Catholic Men Organisation, added that the community is “worried and devastated.”

but hopeful that God, who aided the rescue of captives in Kebbi and Kwara, will intervene again.

Parents of some of the missing students had earlier attempted a protest in Papiri on Saturday but were reportedly prevented by unidentified persons.

Amid conflicting figures about the number of abducted students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic Church School, the Niger State Police Command announced that it had opened a register in Papiri for parents to document names of missing children.

However, residents reported that school authorities had invited parents for documentation but that unknown persons allegedly acting “from above” dispersed them before the exercise could begin.

Responding, the Police Command denied involvement in dispersing the parents. Police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the police initiated the documentation and would not obstruct it.





“We invited the parents to provide information about children still missing, including those who have returned. We cannot state the exact number yet because documentation is ongoing,” he said. He did not disclose how many names had been recorded so far.



