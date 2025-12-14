'N150m Can't Buy By Shoe'... Primate Ayodele Replies Power Minister Adelabu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, says N150 million is not enough to buy his shoe.

Speaking during a service at his church in Oke Afa, Lagos, on Sunday, the cleric said Bayo Adelabu, minister of power, is pained because he knows he will lose another attempt to become governor of Oyo.

Ayodele was responding to TheCable’s report on how Adelabu petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), accusing the cleric of blackmail and attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo state.



