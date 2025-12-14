ADC Commences Membership Registration, Approves Congresses, Convention Dates

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared a 90-day nationwide membership Mobilisation, Revalidation, and Registration (MMRR). The party also announced provisional dates for its congresses and the election of delegates at the polling unit, ward, local government.

According to circulars issued by the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the congresses have been provisionally slated to hold between January 20-27, 2026 and will culminate in the Non-Elective National Convention in February 2026 in Abuja.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Saturday, the party said these activities are announced in line with the conclusions of its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on 27th November, 2025, and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the party’s Constitution.





Signed:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

African Democratic Congress (ADC)