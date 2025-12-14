I'll Never Allow You To Marry Another Woman ..Nollywood Actress Doris Ogala Threatens Popular Pastor Chris Okafor ( Video)

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken to social media to call out popular Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor after an engagement video of the clergyman with another woman surfaced online.

In a video currently circulating, the emotional actress, visibly in tears, accused the pastor of destroying her life following their alleged intimate relationship. She claimed that since their sexual encounters, things have not been going well for her, including the loss of pregnancy.

This comes amid reports that Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, is set to marry his new lover.

Doris Ogala has vowed not to allow the marriage to proceed, claiming she had l0st everything, including her marriage and her younger brother and can't let it slide just like that

