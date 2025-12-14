Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Buries Mother In Gold Casket Worth ₦200 Million

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, laid his mother, Late Mama Asetu Fufeyin, to rest in a lavish ceremony on December 12, 2025.

Mama Asetu passed away on May 9, 2025, at age 104. She was interred in her hometown of Aleibiri, Ekeremor LGA, Bayelsa State, inside a luxurious gold-plated casket, rumoured to be worth 200 million naira reflecting the prophet's profound love and gratitude.

The event attracted thousands, including church members, dignitaries, and family. Social media posts from the prophet's pages showed emotional tributes, prayers, and a celebratory atmosphere.

Born in 1971 as one of 36 children in a polygamous family, Fufeyin often praised his mother for shaping his values. Known for philanthropy, he spared no expense in this opulent farewell, aligning with Nigerian traditions of extravagant funerals among the affluent.

The ceremony celebrated faith, longevity, and family legacy.