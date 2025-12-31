Mob Kill Three Suspects, Burn NSCDC Office In Kano

An Irate mob have killed three suspected thieves In Kano State

According to the NSCDC command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Abdullahi, the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025, when residents of the Yansango community brought three unidentified suspects, alleged to be motorcycle thieves, to the NSCDC outpost at Danmaje.

“The situation escalated rapidly as the mob cordoned off the office.

Before reinforcements could arrive, the mob forcefully gained entry into the outpost, set it on fire, and lynched the three suspects,” Abdullahi said.

No arrest has been made so far