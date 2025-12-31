Man Kills Brother Over N4,000 In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man, Lekan Lasisi, for shooting his stepbrother dead during a dispute over N4,000 debt.

The incident happened in Abule Tuntun, Odeda Local Government Area of the state on December 19 after Lasisi engaged his brother in an argument over the deceased’s repeated act of owing debts.





According to an interrogation video shared by a Facebook user, Makinde Fasunle, on Monday, December 29, 2025, Lasisi said he was angered by the persistent demands from his stepbrother’s creditors, who allegedly asked him to pay the deceased’s debts.





The argument was said to have degenerated when the deceased allegedly brought out a cutlass to attack the suspect.





In retaliation, the suspect claimed he brought out a gun but did not know when it accidentally discharged and hit his stepbrother, leading to the latter’s d3ath.





In the video, Lasisi explained that on the day of the incident, the victim had gone to the market with goods, and while he walked to the bus stop, one of the brother’s creditors approached him to report that the deceased had failed to pay his debt.





He noted that when his brother returned from the market, he approached him to discuss his recurring debts and how his actions were causing embarrassment to the family.





“When he took a cutlass, I brought out my gun. I am a hunter. He is fond of drinking and exhibiting different attitudes that can cause trouble,” Lasisi explained.





“On the day of the incident, he took garri to the market, and we met at the expressway where we often board a vehicle. I met a woman who claimed that my brother owed her again. The money was N4,000.





“When my brother came back, I challenged him on why he would be owing debt and causing us shame. He got angry and started making trouble. He was the one who first brought out a cutlass, and I brought out a gun, but it accidentally discharged and hit him. I do not intend to k!ll him.”





While admitting to having shot the gun, Lasisi insisted that the shot was not intentional, as he had no plans of k!lling his brother.







