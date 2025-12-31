How Nigerian Army Rescued 8 Kidnapped Victims Along Nigeria-Cameroon Waterways

Troops of the 13 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued eight victims who were kidnapped along Ikang-Cameroon waterways.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Major Yemi Sokoya, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 said the operation followed credible intelligence from local communities indicating that militants intercepted a commercial boat and abducted six adults and two children.

“Troops of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, operating from Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ikang, have successfully rescued eight kidnapped civilians following a swift and coordinated response to a distress call on 29 December 2025,” the statement read.

“The troops received credible intelligence from members of the local community that suspected militants had intercepted a commercial boat along the Ikang – Cameroon waterways and abducted eight civilians, comprising six adults and two minors.

“Acting promptly on this information, the troops immediately deployed in pursuit of the perpetrators while simultaneously blocking possible escape routes and dominating the waterways.

“As a result of proactive response by the troops, the militants abandoned the victims at the Ini-Abasi