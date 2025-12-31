Fatal Crash: Family Yet To Have Access To Anthony Joshua

The family of world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has expressed deep concern over their inability to see the boxer following a tragic road accident on Monday along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Speaking to journalists at the Sagamu family home in Ijokun on Tuesday, the boxer’s uncle, Adedamola Joshua, described the news as a “rude shock” to the family.

He revealed that the family only learned of the accident after multiple calls from friends and well-wishers.

“Sincerely, the news that our son, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a fatal crash came to us as a rude shock,” he said. “We did not get to hear this terrible news on time until calls started coming in from people seeking confirmation. Anthony comes home three or four times a year, especially during the festive season, and it is usually a time to rejoice with family. This was completely unexpected.”

The uncle added that while the family has been in touch with Anthony Joshua’s parents—who are also in Nigeria—they have not been allowed to visit him at the undisclosed medical facility where he is receiving treatment.

“We are all eager to see him, even if only three of us are allowed, but we understand the need to protect him given his global status,” he said.

The crash claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close friends and team members: Ayodele Kelvin Olu, 36, a Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, 36, a British citizen.

Joshua’s uncle expressed sorrow for their deaths, offering prayers for the bereaved families.

“We are really sad that two people who were very close to Joshua did not survive. Our hearts are with their families and associates. We pray that the Lord gives them strength to bear this painful loss,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps said on Tuesday it was awaiting the outcome of a full technical investigation into the crash.

Preliminary assessments suggest excessive speed as a major factor.

FRSC spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the accident occurred around 12 noon near the Sinoma axis of Sagamu and involved a black Lexus SUV, registered KRD 850 HN, colliding with a stationary truck.

“When you look at the impact of that crash, it is clear that the vehicle was likely exceeding the speed limit,” Ogungbemide said. “Although there was no speed-measuring device at the exact point of impact, trained officers can infer likely speed from the damage and force involved. Only a full technical investigation will determine the exact cause.”

He added that five adult males were involved in the crash, two of whom died instantly.

“Emergency teams responded within three minutes,” Ogungbemide noted.



