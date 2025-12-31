You Need To Pass Through Wike To Win In Rivers..APC National Vice Chairman Tells Fubara

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), South South, Hon. Victor Giadom, on Tuesday, advised Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to go through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to win anything in the state.

Giadom said this during Wike’s ‘thank you’ visit to the people of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers.

Describing Wike as a “dependable leader” in Rivers politics, Giadom assured the minister that there would be no political force in Gokana other than Wike.

“I guarantee, on behalf of my brothers, that the Gokana people are for Wike and Tinubu, and nobody will challenge Wike’s influence in Gokana.

“Gokana is a ‘no-go area’ for anybody, even the Gov. Fubara. For him to win anything in Gokana, he must pass through Wike,” he said.

Also, Sen. Magnus Abe, a former Senator who represented Rivers South East at the Senate, said that the people of Gokana have already chosen their friends – Wike and Tinubu.

“Wike is a leader that unites, and that is why we are united. If you follow Wike, you will not go home empty-handed.

“The Ogoni people are with you, and we will not go home empty-handed. Please tell Tinubu not to bother coming to Gokana to campaign. We are for him,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Rivers Assembly, Dumle Maol, assured Wike that the people of Gokana would be with him every step of the way.

“Anywhere you go, we will go,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Gokana Local Council, Mr Confidence Deko, pledged total support to the minister, saying, “Wherever you go, we will go.”

“This local government is for you because of what you have done for us. Please tell Tinubu that the people of Bokana are appreciative of him.

“The time for payback is near, and we will do the needful,” he said.

Responding, Wike explained that the visit was to say thank you to the Gokana people for their good deeds and support over the years.

He commended the people for the display of unity of purpose for Tinubu, saying, “When you are united, good things will come.”

He asked the people to be patient and listen to their leaders for direction on where to go when the time comes.

The minister promised to continue to work with the people, adding that APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers were working under the umbrella of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wike said, “That is why you see PDP and APC members here.”



