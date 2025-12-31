Army Apprehends Suicide Bomber Suspect In Borno , Discovers IED Manufacturing Tools

The Joint Task Force North East (JTF NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has recorded a significant operational success with the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber and the interception of materials intended for the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Borno State.

The arrests followed sustained joint operations and credible intelligence gathering aimed at securing Banki town in Bama Local Government Area, conducted by troops of 152 Task Force Battalion, in collaboration with other security agencies.

At about 1740 hours on Monday, 29 December 2025, personnel deployed at the Banki Central Mosque apprehended a suspected suicide bomber identified as Abubakar Mustapha. The suspect was found in possession of primed IED components, indicating imminent intent to carry out an attack.





Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect hails from Bama Local Government Area and was further discovered to be in possession of additional incriminating materials linked to terrorist activities. He is currently undergoing detailed interrogation to establish his sponsors, collaborators, and possible links with terrorist networks operating within the area.

In a related development, troops deployed at the Cameroon–Nigeria border gate intercepted a Peugeot vehicle conveying six bags of urea fertiliser, a critical precursor material commonly used in the production of IEDs. Both the vehicle and the fertiliser were immediately taken into military custody.

Further exploitation of intelligence arising from the interception led to the arrest of the fertiliser dealer, as well as the recovery of an additional six bags of urea fertiliser, bringing the total seized to twelve bags. All suspects and recovered items are currently in custody for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Troops of JTF NE OPHK continue to dominate their areas of responsibility through aggressive patrols, intelligence-led operations, and sustained presence, in order to deny JAS/ISWAP terrorists freedom of action and prevent attacks on civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

The morale and fighting efficiency of troops remain high and satisfactory, as operations continue in line with the mandate to restore lasting peace and security across the North East.

The military reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urges citizens to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing counter-terrorism operations.



