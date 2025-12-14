Military Kill Another Notorious Bandit Leader, Kachalla Na’Allah

Combined security operatives have eliminated a notorious bandit, Kachalla Na’Allah, in a decisive operation in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, dealing another blow to criminal networks terrorising the region.

A reliable security source confirmed that Na’Allah was shot dead on Friday during an interception between Girnashe and Kuka Tara villages in Tsabre Ward of the local government area.

The source disclosed that the operation was executed by a joint team of Mobile Police and Community Guard operatives, with support from the Nigerian Army, leading to the successful neutralisation of the bandit kingpin.

Na’Allah was identified as a cousin of the infamous bandit leader, Ibrahim Chimmo, who is believed to be operating within the Sububu Forest axis.

The operation, the source said, represents a significant step in dismantling the leadership and operational command of bandit groups in Sokoto State.

This development comes days after troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army neutralised another notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Kallamu, in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, alongside residents, has commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the sustained successes recorded in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state.



