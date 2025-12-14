Why We Visited Obasanjo..PDP Chairman Turaki

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki, on Saturday, explained why he visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, alongside some leaders of the party.

Turaki who emerged chairman at the disputed party’s recent convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, was in company of the BOT Chairman and former Senate President, Sen Adolphus Wabara, the National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja, two former governors of Niger and Plateau States, Alhaji Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Jonah Jang.

Emerging from the closed door meeting which lasted for about 40 minutes, Turaki said the visit was meant to introduce the new party leaders to Obasanjo and draw inspiration from him as the party forges ahead of 2027 election.

The former Minister described Obasanjo as an oracle and highly experienced elder statesman who was President of Nigeria under the PDP.

“We came to thank the former president for his vision and contributions to strengthening our democracy and good governance while he was in power, we came to thank him for helping to build strong institutions which the country is enjoying till today.

“We have also come to see the former president to draw inspiration from him as an oracle, we have come to get guidance, we have come to get advice, we have equally come to get critical support because if we must succeed in the gargantuan assignment that has been thrust upon our shoulders, then we must come to people like Chief Obasanjo who have the prerequisite experience.

“There is a proverb that says that a woman who started cooking before you must definitely have more broken pots. So we have come to see our father here in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and we have spoken to Baba and Baba too has spoken to us and we are enriched.

“We have also realized more than ever before now that yes, the task before us may not be an easy one but from the inspiration and guidance that we have received from Baba today, we are more than ready to go all the way and take PDP back to the seat of power come 2027,” Turaki said.

To demonstrate PDP’s readiness, he vowed that the opposition party is well – placed to win the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

“PDP is battle ready for 2027 and as our mark of readiness, we shall take over Ekiti State and then followed up with Osun State.

“By the time we won these two states we shall leave no one in doubt that PDP, once again is on the move, PDP is on the rise to chase out the APC government with all its incompetence and maladministration in 2027,” he said.

Addressing the teeming party members later at the state party secretariat, Turaki said: “the truth is that PDP is back and is on the rise to take its rightful place in the democratic process of the country.

“The Nigerians could see that since our convention held in Ibadan, the APC is now worried more than ever before, they know that the equation has changed and that PDP is ready to send them packing in 2027.”

The state chairman of the party, Abayomi Tella said the visit has rekindled the hope of the state chapter ahead of 2027 election.

Tella said “For 2027, the election will be about the people versus political parties. It doesn’t matter whether it’s APC or PDP. The people of Ogun State have tasted water and palm oil and they are at home with the difference. So, it is the people of the state with the support of the PDP that will get the mantle of leadership in 2027.

“It’s not about us alone because everyone is tired of this government, enough of this maladministration and bad governance under APC leadership.

“So, together with the people, we are battle ready for 2027. What happened in 2023 will not repeat itself, what happened during Remo Federal constituency by-election in August will not repeat itself.

“It’s the way they bring it that they will take it back. I am emphatic about this. We are all indigenes of this state, we are all residents of this state and we have the right to vote and be voted for, you can’t pursue people away from voting for one party, we won’t allow that to happen in 2027.”



